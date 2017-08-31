George Strait’s ‘Pure Country’ Coming to Vinyl for the First Time

To coincide with the milestone celebration of his 25th anniversary for the soundtrack to his popular '90s film, Pure Country, George Strait will be releasing the record for the first time ever on vinyl.

Available on Sept. 15, Rolling Stone reports the limited-edition pressing will be exactly 25 years since its original release date of the 1992 soundtrack, which had Strait in the film's starring role as country singer, Wyatt "Dusty" Chandler.

The perennially beloved film among country fans featured a soundtrack that sold more than 6 million copies and remains one of the icon's best-selling single albums, in addition to his multi-disc, 50 Number Ones and Strait Out of the Box greatest hits compilations that have sold between 7 to 8 million copies respectively.

Fans of the film might want to take a summer trip to Austin, Texas as the Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting special screenings of the film throughout the month of August.

As for the country singer, Strait will complete his 2017 residency in Las Vegas with concerts scheduled between December 8 and 9, but celebrate the soundtrack's milestone with a pair of concerts in Vegas on Sept. 1 and 2. Strait is set to perform tracks from the film and his best-known hits, like "The Chair" and "All My Exes Live in Texas."

Photo credit: Twitter / @ShowTickets