George Perez, Iconic Comic Book Artist, Dead at 67

✖

DC and Marvel Comics icon George Perez has died at 67. The legendary artist behind Crisis on Infinite Earths and The Avengers was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in December 2021. He noted that his cancer was inoperable, and doctors had given him six months to live. His death was confirmed by the artist's passing on Friday in a statement on Facebook.

"He was not in pain and knew he was very, very loved," the statement reads. "We are all very much grieving, but, at the same time, we are so incredibly grateful for the joy he brought to our lives. To know George was to love him, and he loved back. Fiercely and with his whole heart. The world is a lot less vibrant today without him in it."

Thank you. All of you, for the love and support you have shown George through all of this.



It meant the world to him. pic.twitter.com/zputTLO2sF — Constance 🐿 (@SunshineCVE) May 7, 2022

Perez is survived by his wife, Carol Flynn, and his family, who were all by his side at the time of his passing. Perez himself gave some insight into how he was spending his final days during his announcement back in December.

"I have been given the option of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, but after weighing all the variables and assessing just how much of my remaining days would be eaten up by doctor visits, treatments, hospital stays and dealing with the often stressful and frustrating bureaucracy of the medical system, I've opted to just let nature take its course, and I will enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possible with my family, friends, and fans," Perez wrote at the time.

The influence and impact Perez left behind with his career are immense to anybody with a glancing interest in comics. His passing, just a week after fellow legendary comic artist Neal Adams, represents the close to a body of work that birthed the crossover mega-event Crisis on Infinite Earths, helped redefine Wonder Woman for the modern era and crafted visual storylines that are still appearing in media across film, TV and other comics.

Perez and Marv Wolfman had the entire DC Comics universe to play with during the 1980s, including the Teen Titans, before they grew to become a Cartoon Network darling. "George Pérez had an art style that was both dynamic and incredibly expressive," DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee wrote in a statement, according to THR. "His art was the perfect storytelling canvas for some of the most important events in DC history. While he will be sorely missed, his work will live on with a countless number of fans, as well as all the talent he's influenced over the years."

Perez formally retired in 2019 and was inducted into The Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame two years earlier in 2017. "His art, characters and stories will be revered for years to come. But, as towering as that legacy is, it pales in comparison to the legacy of the man George was. George's true legacy is his kindness," the official Facebook statement added. Rest in peace.