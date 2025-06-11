Longtime soap opera actor Chris Robinson has died. He was 86.

He died Monday on his ranch in Arizona, according to a Facebook post by MJ Allen. Allen and Robinson worked together on the 2022 film Just for a Week, his last on-screen role.

Over his eight-decade career, Robinson was all over the screen. He starred in two of John Frankenheimer’s films opposite Burt Lancaster, 1961’s The Young Savages and 1962’s Birdman of Alcatraz. He also directed four films, all of which starred himself and Addams Family icon Ted Cassidy.

Most audiences, however, know him for his TV roles. In 1965, he joined ABC’s popular military drama 12 O’Clock High, then played Doctor Rick Webber on General Hospital for a long period. He then joined the cast of Another World in 1987, before leaving to join the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful in the 1990s. His last appearance in the series was in 2005.

Later on, he returned to General Hospital after a 16-year absence in 2002, only to be killed off later by being bludgeoned to death with a candlestick in a controversial storyline that retconned his character’s backstory. He returned once again to the series in 2013 as a spirit version of himself.

While he was on General Hospital, he appeared in a very famous commercial for Vicks cough syrup. If you haven’t heard of it, you may have heard of his famous opening line from the ad: “I’m not a doctor, but I do play one on TV.”

He is survived by his fourth wife, Jacquie, who he married in April 2011. He is also survived by his nine kids and five grandchildren.