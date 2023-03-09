Gene Hackman Spotted for First Time in Years

Iconic actor Gene Hackman has been spotted for the first time in years, after retiring from Hollywood. The NY Post recently published some photos of Hackman running errands and doing yard work. In the images, the legendary star is doing a pair of jeans with a long-sleeve shirt, vest, and hat. Hackman's physical features are noticeably different, as the 92-year-old looks much slimmer than he did in years past.

With around 100 acting credits to his name, Hackman spent more than four decades starring in high-profile movies, as well as a handful of TV shows. Over the course of his career, Hackman won numerous awards, including two Oscars and four Golden Globes. However, amidst all the acclaim he received, Hackman ultimately chose to walk away from the industry in 2004. His final role was opposite comedian Ray Romano in Welcome to Mooseport, which was released the same year he retired.

New photos of Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman have been released. He is currently 93-years-old. These are the first photos of him in years. pic.twitter.com/5pn1wXN81w — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 8, 2023

While he had begun a new career as an author prior to leaving showbiz, Hackman went on to release a number of historical fiction novels, such as Escape from Andersonville: A Novel of the Civil War (2008) and Payback at Morning Peak: A Novel of the American West (2011). His most recent book was Pursuit, which was released in 2013.

Back in 2021, Hackman briefly emerged from retirement to celebrate the anniversary of his classic film The French Connection (1971), which earned him his first Best Actor awards at both the Oscars and the Golden Globes. "[I] haven't seen the film since the first screening in a dark, tiny viewing room in a post-production company's facility 50 years ago," he confessed to The NY Post in a rare interview, adding that "if the film has a legacy, I am not sure what that would be. At the time, it seemed to me to be a reverent story of a cop who was simply able to solve and put a stop to a major crime family's attempt to infiltrate the New York drug scene."

Hackman went on to say, "The film certainly helped me in my career, and I am grateful for that." Years after winning his first awards, Hackman was honored with more. In 1993 he won his second Oscar and Golden Globe, getting the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Unforgiven at both. He also won best Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for The Royal Tenenbaums in 2002, just two years before retiring.