‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner’s Tattoo Might Be a Massive Spoiler

Sophie Turner is addressing speculation that her new direwolf tattoo is a spoiler for Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season.

Sansa Stark will survive to see who sits on the Iron Throne, at least that is what many fans believed when actress Sophie Turner debuted her new direwolf tattoo earlier this month with the words “the pack survives” scrawled under the Stark family sigil.

After tattoo artist Lauren Winzer posted a photo of Turner’s tattoo, many thought that the fresh ink was a sly clue that the Stark “pack” of Sansa, Arya, Bran and Jon Snow would survive the series’ eighth and final season, which will reportedly have a high death toll as the Night King and his wights breech the Wall.

However, Turner claims that the new ink has no subtle spoilery undertones, but was rather a way for her to commemorate her time on the popular series.

“When I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away. But I wasn’t! It’s just a quote from last season, but everyone figures that the pack really does survive,” Turner said during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “It’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

While no other stars have debuted GoT inspired tattoos, and none of have let any spoilers slip, Turner is far from the only actor on the series to pay tribute to their time on the show. The Mother of Dragons and Breaker of Chains, Emilia Clarke, took to Instagram earlier this month to post a heartfelt goodbye to her character Daenerys Targaryen and the fictional world of Westeros.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade. It’s been a trip [Game of Thrones] thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, actor Kit Harrington recently announced his plans to sever ties with the King of the North once the series has come to its conclusion, claiming that he intends to shed himself of Jon Snow’s iconic long locks in place of something much shorter.

Game of Thrones season 8, which will consist of six episodes, is set to premiere sometime in 2019, though producers have been hesitant to give a specific month.