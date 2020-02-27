‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Hides Reported Baby Bump in Flowy Dress Amid Pregnancy Rumors

It was reported earlier this month that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, though neither Turner nor Jonas have confirmed the rumor. Since then, fans have been paying close attention to Turner’s clothing choices, which have been oversized, including a dress she wore on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles with Jonas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Turner Fan Account (@lovelysophiet) on Feb 26, 2020 at 11:44pm PST

Turner paired the brown plaid babydoll dress with a white fuzzy purse and white boots, wearing the outfit to get coffee with her husband.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just Jared was the first to report the pregnancy news with quotes from two sources.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one said. Another told the publication that “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

On Feb. 25, the actress was photographed getting lunch at Sweet Butter with Jonas while wearing a blue hoodie, black leggings and sneakers.

Turner and Jonas married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019 before celebrating with a second wedding in France in June. On Instagram, Jonas wished his wife Happy Birthday with a photo of her that he captioned, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you.”

In the March 2019 issue of Rolling Stone, Turner admitted that she never thought she would settle down so young — the couple got engaged when she was 21, and later married when she was 23.

“I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she told the magazine. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” she added Glamour UK for the magazine’s March 2019 issue. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Amy Sussman