‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Carice van Houten Mourns Father Theodore’s Death on 3rd Anniversary

Three years after her father’s death, Carice van Houten is remembering her “papa.”

On Sunday, the Game of Thrones actress shared a black-and-white throwback photo of her father as a young boy, shyly looking up at the camera in a school uniform.

“[Three] years ago today. Miss you papa,” Van Houten captioned the photo, adding a sad-faced emoji.

The Dutch actress’ father, Theodore van Houten, was a Dutch-British writer and broadcaster who died in 2016.

Carice van Houten has previously shared memories of her dad, including an old photo of her from her childhood that she found in an old suitcase of his. In June 2016, just two months after he died, she posted a black-and-white photo of herself as a young girl.

Going through my dad’s suitcase.. pic.twitter.com/WA84ZtTmhd — Carice van Houten (@caricevhouten) July 1, 2016

“Going through my dad’s suitcase..” she tweeted.

On the second anniversary of Theodore’s death last year, Carice shared a photo of him as a young boy posing in front of several large cannons at Edinburgh Castle.

“[Two] years without my dad today.. I’m guessing he’s hanging around Edinburgh Castle humming Elgar, Shostakovich or the Beatles,” she tweeted at the time.

2 years without my dad today.. I’m guessing he’s hanging around Edinburgh Castle humming Elgar, Shostakovich or the Beatles. 😢❤️#roots pic.twitter.com/5POcIEII1v — Carice van Houten (@caricevhouten) April 7, 2018

A few months after her dad’s death, van Houten welcomed son Monte Pearce in August 2016 with boyfriend Guy Pearce, whom she’s been dating since 2015.

Upon Monte’s arrival, which happened in between seasons of Game of Thrones, van Houten and Pearce often joked about how excited they were to bring a real-life “shadowbaby” into the world.

“O.K. I’m ready for your shadowbaby jokes,” she wrote at the time. Pearce retweeted her, adding, “Nothing like the prospect of a shadowbaby to change your mind about becoming a Father !!”

Nothing like the prospect of a shadowbaby to change your mind about becoming a Father !! https://t.co/JRjL6YISbl — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) March 19, 2016

Pearce, 50, revealed last May that van Houten and their son helped get him through a “very challenging period” of his life where he experienced suicidal thoughts following his 2015 divorce from his high school sweetheart.

“You’ve both changed my life forever and for the better,” he wrote about van Houten and Monte in part of a longer post on his website.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.