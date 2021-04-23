Gal Gadot Reveals She Cut off a Part of Her Finger and Her Husband's Reaction Was Shocking

✖

Gal Gadot had a major kitchen mishap early in the pandemic, revealing to Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she actually cut part of her finger of accidentally. Reflecting on her hobbies at the beginning lockdown, Gadot shared that she "cooked a lot, too much" and "drank probably too much."

"So, you know, the early days of the pandemic when you starting drinking mimosas or sangria or whatever at 11 a.m.? So I did that," she recalled. "And then I decided I'm going to make a cabbage salad. Because that's what one wants to do. So I started to chop the thing and I completely... I chopped the top of my finger." The actress told Kimmel that her husband, Yaron Varsano, picked up the tip of her finger from the chopping board and was "so disgusted that he threw it into the garbage disposal."

"Then were were both like, 'What are we doing! What are we gonna say!'" she continued. "It was a mess. We were a mess. Then I stopped cooking and stopped drinking." Gadot added that she didn't go to the hospital because the tip of her finger was in the garbage disposal and "there was nothing to sew." Kimmel shared that he also lost the tip of his finger while chopping parmesean cheese and no longer has feeling there, a sensation Gadot is also experiencing. "I'm waiting for it to come back but it's never there," she said.

Gadot and Varsano are currently preparing to welcome their third daughter, who will join big sisters Alma, 9, and Maya, 4. "They're excited," Gadot said of her daughters' anticipation for the new arrival, though Alma wasn't too happy to hear the news at first. "We got cupcakes for each member of the family including the dog. And then there was one cupcake left and I told them, 'Do you know who this cupcake belongs to?' And then they were like, 'Whom?' And then they started to name other family members and I said, I did this [points to her stomach] and Alma went, 'No!' I was like, 'What?!' But then she got used to the idea and now she's super, super excited."

The 35-year-old announced her pregnancy in March with a family selfie in which Varsano, Alma and Maya all have their hands on Gadot's stomach as the actress snaps the photo. "Here we go again," her caption read.