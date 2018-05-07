G-Eazy Breaks His Silence Following His Arrest and Conviction

Rapper G-Eazy is “embarrassed and apologetic beyond words” after his arrest for cocaine possession in Sweden last week.

“Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so fucking grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as f— to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans,” the “Him & I” rapper wrote on Instagram in his first comments since the arrest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Love,” he continued.

G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, was arrested on Wednesday after he finished a performance in Stockholm. He reportedly started behaving erratically at a nightclub and got into a fight. Security quickly noticed the scene. Instead of calming down, Gillum allegedly started punching the security team members.

One guard told police he was hit three or four times by Gillum while trying to stop, causing “swelling and pain.” The guard finally wrestled Gillum to the ground, but he continued to struggle until other security guards helped.

After finally detaining him, security found about 1.5 grams of cocaine in his pocket, according to the police report obtained by The Blast. A rolled-up $100 bill was also found in his pocket. Police reported seeing “white powder on the nose” and signs he recently used cocaine.

Gillum was charged with “violence against an official, resisting with violence and the drug possession.”

Although he was convicted, he was only ordered to pay $9,000 in fines and restitution to the victim. He was allowed to leave Sweden, and continued his current European tour to support his third album, The Beautiful & Damned.

This was not Gillum’s first time drawing attention for reported drug use. At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, he was reportedly seen in a video snorting cocaine off a naked woman’s back. Earlier this year, his girlfriend, singer Halsey, was also seen snorting a drug at a yacht party.

“Well, I think that’s a blurry line, its not black and white,” G-Eazy recently told The Breakfast Club of drug use. “I think sometimes the line between recreation or just tapping in turns into leaning on or depending on or escaping from.”

When asked what gets him out of that “dark hole,” he explained, “It’s a balance, it’s a vicious cycle, I’m not gonna lie… Sometimes I’ll just be smooth and tap out for a couple weeks and just be.”

G-Eazy performed in Copenhagen on Sunday. Following the European tour, he starts a U.S. tour in late July.

Photo Credit: Instagram/G-Eazy