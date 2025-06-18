‘Friends’ Star Courteney Cox Pens Emotional Letter to Mark Major Milestone

Courteney Cox is emotionally marking a major milestone.

The Friends star celebrated her daughter’s 21st birthday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over the weekend, Cox took to Instagram to share sweet photos of her and her daughter, Coco, whom she shares with ex-husband, David Arquette. The baby photo and present photo were accompanied by an emotional letter, with Cox writing, “From this to this. 21 years of everything. My heart barely fits inside my chest for the amount of love I have for you. Keep it coming Co to the Lo. I’m so happy I’m your Bourt Lemon. Happy birthday. I love you so much.”

Cox frequently shows off her daughter on social media, whether it’s celebrating a special occasion, brand partnership, or just a random photo. And she’s not the only one. Arquette also wished their daughter a happy birthday with a fun throwback photo alongside the caption, “Happy 21st Birthday Coco!!! I’m so honored to be your father and I’m so proud of the talented caring person you are. Thank you for all the light, love, and magic you bring to this world.”

After working together on Scream, Cox and Arquette tied the knot in June 1999 and welcomed Coco five years later. Although the two separated in 2010 and divorced in 2013, they remain close friends and co-parents. They even worked together again for 2022’s Scream, reprising their roles as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley.

Despite Dewey’s death in the fifth movie at the hands of Ghostface, Arquette and Cox will be working together once again for the upcoming Scream 7. The returning cast also includes Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, Scott Foley, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding. It should be an entertaining installment, even without Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Roger L. Jackson, Isabel May, and Joel McHale are also part of the cast along with Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, and Jimmy Tatro.

There are a lot of exciting things going on in Cox’s life, but nothing is quite more exciting than her daughter turning 21, which is a pretty big milestone. It is sweet to see how close she is to her daughter, and the fact that she is able to work with her and really show her off to the world.