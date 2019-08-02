‘Naked Chef’ Franco Noriega Shares How to Heat Things up in the Kitchen This Summer

Chef Franco Noriega, best known for his viral cooking videos that have raked in a total of 3.6 million views on YouTube, including the wildly popular “super healthy” chia pudding recipe, is looking to heat things up in the kitchen this summer and sharing with PopCulture.com how fans can do the same.

With appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Food Network’s The Kitchen, the model and restauranteur known as the “naked chef,” has gained viral attention for his series of cooking videos featuring him making delicious, healthy meals along the Peruvian cuisine catalog. However, while his videos have gained mass attention for its delectable charm, most of his viewers have confessed to be concentrating on one thing: his lack of clothing.

While in conversation with PopCulture.com in promotion of T-fal, the 30-year-old model explained how he manages to keep his defining and ripped shape while maintaining his love for food.

“Most of these people [viewers] for a long time they were asking me, ‘What do you do in order to look the way that you do?’ And really, there was really no secret behind it more than just cooking healthy and eating organic foods,” he explained to PopCulture.com.

Now, the model-turned-chef has teamed up with T-fal to deliver fans and aspiring cooks a way to make an array of delicious foods in simple ways.

“So T-fal has this great technology, it’s called a Thermo-Spot, which it [is] this round red circle in the middle that lights up when the pan is ready to cook,” he explained. “So in a way, it tells you when you’re ready to go.”

With a stellar six-pack and more abdominal muscles than a kitchen range stovetop has burners, Noriega’s time in the kitchen as a chef has definitely paid off as he explains when it comes to cooking, it’s crucial to be mindful of the heat — something he believes T-fal nailed with their latest.

“My experience as a chef is that it is very important to always know when the temperature [is] ready for you to start cooking, because it really makes or breaks the dish,” he explained. “I mean, for instance if you’re cooking a chicken thigh and you want it to have a beautiful color, you need to make sure that the pan is on that perfect temperature. So, T-fal makes it easy in that way that you just sear it when it’s ready to roll.”

The handsome and hunky chef is also pairing up with Millennial dating podcaster of “We Met at Acme” Lindsey Metselaar in order to help those looking to become better in and out of the kitchen.

One simple dish that Noriega came up with is a spicy basil chicken stir fry — seen in the picture above, that will have fans drooling and ready to prepare on their own.

“When I prepped this recipe, I wanted to make sure that it was kind of a beginner’s level, but it had the flavor profile of an expert cooking. So it’s extremely easy. I invite everybody to try it,” the 30-year-old shared.

Another great summer snack fans can whip up real quick and bring to a cookout or gathering is a recipe the chef recently experimented with last week, sharing how people are already “raving about it.”

“So you get your T-fal pan, you make sure the Thermo-Spot is red and then you add cherries, blueberries — I did strawberries with a pinch of salt and then maybe a couple tablespoons of sugar and I reduced them. I kind of seared them a little bit for 15, 20 minutes — make sure they are mushing up — and then I introduced this into Greek yogurt, mixed all of these up and … then I froze the yogurt,” he shared.

He went on to say that it’s “delicious beyond control.”

Noriega, the owner of Baby Brasa — a restaurant in New York City — is keeping busy this summer in and out of the kitchen. He’s opening up new locations for his Peruvian style dining in both the U.S. and Brazil. The high-fashion model is also releasing new music by the end of 2019.

