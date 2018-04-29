Frances Bean Cobain Slams Stella McCartney After Receiving the ‘Pretty Woman’ Treatment

Frances Bean Cobain wound up feeling like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman on Thursday, but not in a good way.

In an Instagram Story, the daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and singer Courtney Love told her fans about an experience she had while shopping in Manhattan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I definitely just got Pretty Woman’d at the Stella McCartney store in Manhattan and then I came into Alice And Olivia and they were much nicer,” Cobain wrote.

By namedropping the ’90s romantic comedy, Cobain was referring to one particular scene where Robert’s character Vivian Ward is initially denied access into a store on Rodeo Drive to buy new clothes. Robert’s character gets revenge on the store clerk the next day by wearing an expensive outfit after going on a shopping spree with her love interest Richard Gere’s credit card.

“You work on commission, right? Big mistake! Big! HUGE!” Roberts says as she tells off the employee.

Cobain recently gave an interview with E! where she discussed her future plans as a musician.

“With regards to music, I don’t want to pigeon hole myself and say I am a musician or a visual artist because I feel like it’s all encompassing and I feel like every bit of my art is related to the other,” Cobain said. “So do I want to pursue my music further and see it come to fruition and see something further and see something palpable? Absolutely.”

The 25-year-old was also asked what she thinks about her father, who infamously committed suicide in 1994.

“I don’t have an answer for that because I don’t want to speak on someone else’s behalf,” Cobain said. “I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn’t like the art I am putting out. That’s all I would ask of anyone in my life.”

She recently released a 45-second original song on Instagram dedicated to her late father.

“I think I saw you when I was small / I think I found you, a penny for your good thoughts / I think I found you, Jesus hangs in your place on the cross,” the lyrics read.

On Feb. 13 she celebrated two years of sobriety, something both of her parents struggled with.

“It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum. The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing.”