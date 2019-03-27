Fox Releases Statement on Jussie Smollett’s Case Being Dismissed

Empire broadcaster Fox and studio 20th Century Fox TV are “gratified” that all charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped.

In a statement released Tuesday just hours after news broke that a 16-count indictment against the Empire actor in relation to an alleged faked hate crime had been dropped, the series’ network released a statement voicing their support of the actor and the decision to dismiss the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jussie Smollett has always maintained his innocence,” read the statement, issued by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment, according to Deadline. “And we are gratified on his behalf that all charges against him have been dismissed.”

Smollett, who has maintained his innocence ever since being charged in February, also received support from the Empire writer’s room, who took to Twitter to subtly imply that all is well with Empire moving forward.

The scandal surrounding Smollett initially began in January, when the actor alleged that he had been attacked by two men wearing MAGA hats late at night in Chicago. Although he told police that they had physically assaulted him, yelled offensive phrases, and tied a noose around his neck, the Chciago Police Department found inconsistencies, and Smollett was arrested on Feb. 21.

On Tuesday, “all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped” and his record wiped clean after the actor agreed to “surrender his $10,000 bond” and perform community service.

“Jussie was attacked by 2 people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public, causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” Smollett’s attorneys, Tina Giandian and Patricia Brown Holmes, said in a statement.

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions,” the statement continued. “This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result.”

“Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career,” it concluded.

Despite the dropped charges, the Chicago Police Department, as well as the city’s mayor, have expressed their disapproval of how the case has concluded.

A federal investigation of the threatening letter sent to the actor will continue despite Tuesday’s announcement.