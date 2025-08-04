Fox Host Separates From Husband of 12 Years

Two longtime TV hosts are ending their longtime marriage.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty are ending their marriage after 12 years.

Deeley, 48, is currently the host of the British daytime news program This Morning on ITV. She is best known to Americans for hosting FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance, for which she has received five Emmy nominations. The 54-year-old Kielty hosts The Late Late Show for RTÉ and is also a presenter on BBC Radio.

“We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved,” the two said in a statement to BBC. “We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.”

Deeley initially became a star in the UK for hosting SM: TV Live from 1998 to 2002. In 2002, she co-hosted the British talent show series Fame Academy with Deeley, but the two didn’t actually get together until much later. They married in 2012 and moved to California after Deeley got the hosting job on SYTYCD, where they lived for 14 years.

Kielty began his career as a stand-up comedian in Northern Ireland. He hosted the country’s first comedy club, The Empire Laughs Back, before eventually getting hosting jobs and having his own TV shows like Patrick Kielty Almost Live on BBC One.