Former 'Suite Life of Zack & Cody' Star Adrian R’Mante Gets Married

Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramírez has tied the knot, or at least his real-life counterpart has. Adrian R'Mante, better known as Esteban on Disney's Suite Life of Zack & Cody, has said "I do" to his longtime girlfriend, Mayara Reina.

R'Mante, who took on the iconic role of assistant night manager Esteban at the Boston Tipton in the Disney Channel series from 2005 to 2007 and later spin off series The Suite Life on Deck in 2010, announced the exciting news on his Instagram account on June 11.

"Magical day! Thank you all for the love and support. My family is now unified for life and I couldn't be more happy," he captioned the image, which showed himself and his new bride locked in a kiss on their big day.

Reina, whom R'Mante has a son and daughter with, also posted to celebrate the occasion, captioning an image from the day with nothing more than "June 19, 2018."

Fans of the Disney Channel series were quick to take to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and also reflect on some childhood nostalgia.

"Esteban from Suite of Zack and Cody got married yesterday," a fan of the show wrote.

"So Esteban from suite life of Zack and Cody got married a couple of days ago. Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya De La Rosa Ramírez," one person wrote.

Another person wondered if Esteban's pet chicken and best friend, Dudley, got an invite to the wedding.

"DAWG am I the only one that remembers when he got married on the ship?" one person questioned, referencing the 2010 episode of Suite Life on Deck titled "Mother of Groom" in which R'Mante's character wed Francesca Consuela Maria Gonzalez de Masso Garcia Lucia Greenberg Ramon Gomez.

While R'Mante has not taken on the iconic role of Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramírez in nearly a decade, he has gone on to take on several other roles, including parts in a 2015 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0, and The Haunt.