Megyn Kelly Blasts Gun Violence Apathy: ‘Our Politicians Are Too Weak’

Megyn Kelly blasted gun violence apathy when addressing the audience of her show on Thursday, saying, “Our politicians are too weak.”

“There have been 12 — at least 12 school shootings in America so far in 2018. It’s February 15th. We’re averaging one just about every three or four days. How we doin’ America? Everyone okay with that? Apparently, the answer is, in fact, ‘yes,’ because we haven’t done virtually anything to stop it,” Kelly’s monologue began.

“We haven’t done virtually anything. We all know what is about to happen right now, don’t we? We’re going to say how sorry and shocked and sad we are. And then we’re going to move on without doing anything. And then we’ll express how sorry, shocked, and sad we are at the next one. And the one after that,” she continued.

“Does anyone really think that we are going to do anything after these mass murders? I don’t. I don’t believe that. I don’t believe in a single one of these politicians. I don’t believe any of them have the courage it takes to push through reform. Why? Because history,” Kelly added.

She also addressed past school shootings by saying, “Since Newtown, there have been nearly 300 school shootings in America, about one a week. If 20 dead first graders don’t spur people to action, what will? Yes, there was an act signed into law by Obama about 15 months ago. It pushes early intervention for kids showing signs of mental health issues. But guess what? It hasn’t been funded by Congress. It’s a beautiful piece of paper. I’m sure it’s of great comfort to the folks of Florida today.”

Eventually Kelly spoke out about guns and the NRA directly, explaining, “The NRA is too powerful. Our politicians are too weak. And guns are too ubiquitous. Guess how many guns there are in America, do you know? Over 300 million. They say 6-to-10 million AR-15s like the one reportedly used in Florida. Now we’re going to debate that gun. But any semi-automatic pistol can unleash carnage. There was no AR-15 at Virginia Tech and that was the worst school shooting in history, and yet nothing changed.”

Finally, Kelly concluded her statement by getting more personal.

“I and other parents have to send our kids to school and play Russian roulette with their lives,” she said. “My children, like yours, have to practice hiding in the bathroom to avoid an active shooter. And don’t even think about letting a teacher lead a prayer to get them through that moment because the [guns] are perfectly legal but the prayers are not… Maybe take that $25 million for the border wall and redirect it — as my friend Geraldo Rivera suggested — toward this problem. How about showing any resolve at all?”