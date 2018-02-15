Celebrities React to Florida School Shooting

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida after pulling the fire alarm at the school, causing students to exit their classrooms in large numbers.

NBC News reports that Cruz killed at least 17 people and wounded 14 others. The teen reportedly concealed himself in the crowd to exit the building and was later arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Kim Kardashian called for action by the government, tweeting, “We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won’t do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence.”

Rainn Wilson also urged action.

Amber Tamblyn criticized those who are unwilling to “re-examine and renegotiate our relationship to guns and violence.”

Reese Witherspoon wrote that she was “heartbroken.”

“This is the 18th in 45 days of 2018,” she tweeted. “Students & teachers shouldn’t have to fear for their safety. We must do more to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence. My heart is w/ the people in Parkland, FL. Enough is enough.”

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.”

Gabrielle Union wrote that she had sent her own children to school in South Florida that morning.

“My heart breaks for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” Britney Spears tweeted. “Keeping the victims and their families in my thoughts.”

Mark Ruffalo wrote, “Prayers without accordant action are silent lies told to oneself, heard by no God, amounting to nothing. Action is the language of truth, the prayers of the Saints.”

