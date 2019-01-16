Fit Jonah Hill Takes up Jiu Jitsu to ‘Let Go’ of Experience of Being Bullied in High School

Jonah Hill has been getting fit lately, and recently revealed that he took up Jiu Jitsu to help him “let go” of the experience of being bullied in high school.

Taking to Instagram, Hill shared a photo of himself in his Jiu Jitsu Gi and elaborated on why he decided to take up the martial art.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I started Brazilian Jiu Jitzu 2 months ago and try and train 4 or 5 times a week. In high school the dudes who did Jiu Jitzu used to beat the shit out of us at parties so it turned me off to it as an idea growing up,” he wrote in the caption. “But quietly I always thought it was a beautiful art form.”

“At 35, I try and get over the stuff that made me feel weak and insecure as a teenager. It’s just wasted time and lessons you’ll never learn. Trying to let go of that,” Hill continued. “Nothing more humbling than getting your ass kicked by a 12 year old your first week.”

“Got my first stripe today. I know it sounds corny but it’s pretty dope to jump in and do stuff you’d never think you’d be able to do,” he concluded his message. “Much respect to Sensai Josh and [Clockwork BJJ] and Anthony for getting me into it.”

Many of Hill’s followers have been expressing their support for his new journey, with one commenting, “it’s great to be able to put high school demons behind us! And really feel like we have accomplished something great. Congrats!”

“That’s super awesome! Hope you stick to the journey! Love to see you compete this year!” someone else wrote.

“First stripe at each belt is the most important! Means you have an understanding of it! Keep it up,” another person chimed in.

Hill has been going through a significant mental, emotional, and physical transformation over the last few years, something he spoke candidly about in a separate Instagram post related to his recent directorial debut, Mid90s.

“I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive,” Hill began. “And it’s only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, Mid90s, that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head.”

“I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they’re ashamed of,” he continued. “For me, it’s that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip-hop and who wanted so badly to be accepted by this community of skaters.”

Mid90s is now available to watch on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital download.