Felicity Huffman’s Shortened Prison Sentence and Reported Special Treatment Have Internet Furious

It was recently reported that actress Felicity Huffman will have a slightly shorter prison sentence than she was initially given, and that she is also being given special treatment, and the Internet is absolutely furious over the news. According to TMZ, the few hours that Huffman spent being taken into custody and booked in to prison counted toward her sentence, which means that she will only spend a total of 13 full days behind bars. It is also being reported that the actress will be given “extra amenities” that are normally not provided to other inmates. Social media users are not happy about the developments, and they are making their opinions known.

Hi Stacy, thank you for watching and writing in. Our hosts were speaking about the prison Felicity Huffman is at, which is different than most other prisons. Huffman is getting many extra amenities that most other people in prison do not get. — Daily Blast LIVE (@dailyblastlive) October 16, 2019

“Felicity Huffman won’t serve her full 14-day prison sentence,” one person tweeted. “What a joke….PUBLIC-DEFENDERS do your jobs…. you need to revoke and re-open all those cases where the poor citizens is spending years in jail for much lesser offenses & reference this case.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“14 days in whatever prison Felicity Huffman, why f—ing bother 14 days what a f—ing joke!!!!!!!!! If that were me I would have been put in jail for life what a joke!!!” someone else exclaimed.

Find out how Felicity Huffman spends her first day in prison, while Lori Loughlin prepares for lock up. Tune in to ET tonight for the latest. pic.twitter.com/rOtg4AqzgO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 16, 2019

Huffman wound up behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California after pleading guilty to charges against her in the college admissions scandal.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she said in an apology statement. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community,” Huffman added. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life,” her statement concluded. “My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”