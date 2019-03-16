Felicity Huffman Deletes Social Media Accounts After College Admissions Scandal

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman deleted her social media accounts this week after she was arrested in a college cheating scam on Tuesday.

Huffman, 56, deleted her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts, reports Entertainment Tonight.

As previously reported, Huffman also closed down her parenting advice site What The Flicka?. She launched the site in 2012 to provide mothers an outlet to “gather, make mistakes, say they’re losing their mind, trade tips and offer advice to one another.”

The Get Shorty actress was one of 50 people charged in a college admissions scam, alongside Full House actress Lori Loughlin. According to prosecutors, Huffman was among a group of wealthy parents who paid The Key Worldwide Foundation (KWF) to get their children into competitive colleges.

Prosecutors said Huffman made a “purported charitable contribution” of $15,000 to help her eldest daughter, 18-year-old Sofia, get a better score on her SATs. Huffman also considered using the same scheme to help her younger daughter, 17-year-old Georgia, but chose not to. The indictment includes transcripts of conversations with Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, although he was not among the people charged.

Loughlin was taken into custody a few hours after the indictment was announced and released on a $250,000 bond.

Just two months before Loughlin was arrested, Macy told Parade about how “stressful” it was for his family to go through the college application process.

“My daughters are extraordinary women. They’re really a joy. They’re both thriving. They’ve got a life ahead of them, but you can exhale a little bit,” the Fargo actor explained. “They’re 16 and 18 years old, and they’re good people. My daughter Sofia, the oldest, is going to LAHSA [Los Angeles High School of the Arts]. She’s thriving there. I know she’s going to make a go of it in the business, which I support. I’ve seen her; she’s good, she’s really good.”

Macy later said he thought Sofia should take a year off from school before she gets accepted.

“Sofia looks young. I think this is an opportunity for her. But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall,” Macy continued. “My daughter Georgia, she’s interested in politics, political science and pursuing that. She’s in a very academic school and killing it.”

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to help their 20- and 18-year-old daughters get into USC as crew recruits, even though neither of their daughters participate in the sport. The couple appeared in court separately and were each released on a $1 million bond. Loughlin also deleted her Twitter and Instagram pages.

