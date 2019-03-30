Farrah Fawcett's Son Redmond O’Neal Sued for Allegedly Stabbing Man in Head

Redmond O'Neal, the troubled son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal, is being sued by a man he allegedly stabbed in the head last year during a drug-fueled rage.

Steven Jaco claims O'Neal, 34, attacked him in Venice, California "without provocation," according to documents obtained by The Blast. The alleged victim claims O'Neil was carrying a sort of "spike" when he attacked.

Jaco said O'Neal was under the influence of drugs and stabbed him "on the right side of his skull, near the side of his left eye and his temple." He claims the spike penetrated two inches deep into his skull and caused him to feel "excruciating pain," after which he fell unconscious.

According to The Blast, Jaco is suing O'Neal for damages and said he has not been able to work or pay the exorbitant medical costs.

Jaco claimed the incident happened on June 9, 2018 in the lawsuit, although the date is off. On that same day, O'Neal was already being charged for a series of crimes he allegedly committed in May 2018.

Between May 2 and May 8, 2018, O'Neal allegedly punched and stabbed five men and robbed a 7-Eleven on the last night of the "violent crime spree," police said. He previously plead guilty to robbery and drug charges on May 8.

In September 2018, O'Neal was sued by Ken Fox, who claimed O'Neal targeted him during the crime spree because he was gay. According to The Blast, Fox claimed O'Neal saw him singing opera on the street and asked him "What are you looking at, f—t?" O'Neal then hit him with a bottle and broke his nose, Fox claimed. After Fox fell to the ground, O'Neal continued hitting him and yelling curses, according to Fox.

Fox was seeking $25,000 in damages.

"I have spent the last four months recovering from what Redmond O'Neal did to me," Fox said in a statement to The Blast. "I am speaking out today because I need to do what I can to make sure that this man never injures or hurts another defenseless 'f—t' ever again. That's what Mr. O'Neal called me right before he sucker punched me. The word f—t is hate speech and just one of many offensive terms used to make gay men feel ashamed of themselves."

O'Neal is still behind bars until his next court hearing, scheduled for July.

O'Neal has struggled with drug addiction for most of his adult life and has been arrested on several occasions. In a jailhouse interview with Radar Online last year, he blamed his father for his problems.

"It's not the drugs that have been a problem, it's the psychological trauma of my entire life — my whole life experiences have affected me the most," O'Neal said. "Fighting with my father, being kicked out and living on the streets, going to jail, being put in a psychiatric ward, being embarrassed all the time, just because of who my parents are."

Photo credit: Mark Boster-Pool/Getty Images