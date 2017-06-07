Farrah Abraham Sends Amber Portwood And Matt Baier A Cease And Desist

The feud between Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood is far from over. According to Us Weekly, Farrah sent a cease and desist order to both Amber and Matt Baier.

While celebrating her 26th birthday at NYC’s Beautique Restaurant on Sunday, Farrah said that the season 7 reunion was “emotional,” but she’s still not speaking with the other ladies.

“I do not share my stage,” she said. She then slammed Portwood and her fiancé for trying to emulate her.

“I mean, I don’t give a s–t about either of them, and I’m sick of them trying to be like me. They’re obsessed with me,” she claimed. “I sent them a cease and desist so they need to leave me out of their books, out of their interviews, and I don’t want anything to do with them.”

Abraham claims that the couple are “just jealous or envious” of her. “I’ve tried to be friends with them over the years, and I’m just not anymore. And it’s just unhealthy,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m just making healthier choices for my 26th.”

The mom of Sophia, 8, previously accused Portwood and Baier of trying to copy her when the couple confirmed that they received a sex tape offer from Vivid Entertainment and are considering it.

“They hope to follow in footsteps of mine, the envy of them wanting to be me never fails,” she said. “I doubt doing a sex tape at 26 is the right direction. It’s sad how hard Amber tries to be me.”

However, Baier told the publication that his Vivid Entertainment meeting helped him gain respect for Abraham.

“Despite our differences with Farrah — and I can only speak for myself — our disagreements with Farrah have nothing to do with the decision she made to do an adult film,” he said last month. “I can tell you from getting that offer it’s not an easy decision to make either way. There’s a semblance of respect there that she put herself out there like that. That’s the one thing I can say that we agree with Farrah on.”

Farrah has had a long-standing feud with Amber and her fellow costars. The drama peaked when Farrah’s boyfriend Simon Saran wrote on Twitter that Baier looks like a “pedophile.” Amber confronted Farrah on the Season 6 reunion, which led to an explosive confrontation.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.