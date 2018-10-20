Everything Duchess Meghan Markle Has Dished About Her First Royal Pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on the road to baby no. 1.

As the royal couple continues their first international tour since getting married in May, fans of the Royal Family were happy to hear the news Monday that the couple was expecting their first baby in Spring 2019.

The couple is currently on their first international tour, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. As the couple works on their Royal duties, press anxiously hold onto Meghan’s every word for comments on how her first pregnancy is going.

Take a look at everything Duchess Meghan has said about her pregnancy so far.

The Announcement

Kensington Palace broke the happy news Monday in a statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the palace wrote. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Their First Present

While attending a welcome party at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia on Monday, the royal couple were given the first official baby gift by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lynne Cosgrove.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan was caught on PEOPLE’s Facebook Live video of the event, as she admired a fluffy stuffed kangaroo and fleece Ugg booties.

Meeting the People

Prince Harry recognized a familiar face in the crowd outside of the Sydney Opera House: 98-year-old war widow Daphne Dunne.

After saying hi to her with a hug, Harry introduced Daphne to his wife.

“I think it’s wonderful, the two of you,” Daphne reportedly told the couple before giving them some cards and flowers.

“Enjoy the rest of the day,” Meghan replied. “Hopefully next time we see you, we’ll have a little one with us!”

Talking Baby Names

As the couple enjoyed a day out in Melbourne, Australia, twelve-year-old Charlie Wolf asked the couple if they had decided on a name for the baby yet.

“We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them,” Meghan replied.

Ella Burns, a 12-year old part of a group of student sustainability leaders added to reporters later: “She said that she hadn’t thought of one as it was still quite early.”

Beach Day

While visiting the popular Bondi Beach in Australia, Duchess Meghan talked to local Charlotte Waverley — who is also expecting — telling her the baby is already messing with her sleep schedule.

“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Waverley told press. “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”

Baby Bump

Though the Duchess is not showing too much yet, some photos from her tour have showed how her body is already changing from expecting the royal baby.

Meghan’s Mom Speaks out

Duchess Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland also broke her silence on the baby via her rep.

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” her rep said in a statement.

The Family Sends Best Wishes

Prince William and Kate Middleton also celebrated the news, along with other members of the family.

“The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted for the couple and were able to congratulate them on Friday at the wedding in person,” Kensington Palace said in another statement Monday.

Harry and Meghan’s new baby will change the line of success to the British throne. The baby will be the seventh in line to the throne, between Harry and Queen Elizabeth’s younger son, Prince Andrew.