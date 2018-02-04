Eva Longoria Shows off Baby Bump During Pregnancy Workout

Eva Longoria gave her fans a look at her pregnancy workout on Snapchat Thursday, telling everyone watching that it is “hard just to walk!”

The 42-year-old Longoria took her phone to the gym, where she playfully showed how she does her work out while expecting. She used a bee filter that turns her voice high-pitched as she talked about how hard the workout was.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s so hard just to walk,” Longoria said while on the treadmill.

The next clip showed Longoria working out with a ball, with her trainer behind her. She captioned one of the clips, “[Oh my God] Everything is so hard!!”

She said her trainer, Salvador Garazyar, is “trying to kill me.”

Garazyar posted a photo from the workout on his Instagram page. “Today I have to train Eva Longoria,” he wrote in Spanish. “Thank you very much for your confidence in the 5th month of pregnancy.”

Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston are expecting their first child together. The pregnancy was first reported in December, days before she was spotted showing off her baby bump in Miami.

Longoria also showed off the baby bump in a black dress during the Golden Globes. She wore black to show her support for the “Time’s Up” initiative against workplace sexual harassment.

“Oh what a night!” she wrote on Instagram. “To witness the sea of solidarity tonight filled my heart with joy. We are going to help women everywhere and across all industries to have a safer and more fair work environment.”

A source told PEOPLE in December that Longoria never thought about having children until she met her third husband’s other children. Baston, the president of Televisa, has three children from a previous marriage.

“I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’” Longoria told PEOPLE in 2015. I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.” In the same interview, Longoria called Baston’s children “such a gift in my life.”

Longoria is best known for starring in ABC’s Desperate Housewives. She is also a busy producer, and is working on the upcoming ABC pilot Grand Hotel. The show is based on a Spanish soap opera and will be developed for the 2018-2019 TV season, reports Variety.