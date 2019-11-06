‘E.T.’ Star Henry Thomas Had ‘Fast-Acting’ THC in Car During DUI Arrest

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial and The Haunting of Hill House star Henry Thomas had “fast-acting THC” in his vehicle when he was arrested in Oregon last month for driving under the influence. According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, responding officers discovered a bottle of the substance in the driver’s side door of his car, explaining the state in which he was discovered.

The documents state that an officer with the Tualatin Police Department responded to the residential intersection in Tualatin, Oregon on the night of Monday, Oct. 21 after a concerned passerby called and reported a driver asleep at the wheel. The caller had reportedly pounded on Thomas’ window in an attempt to wake him and noticed spit on his window and running down the door. The caller also noted that the actor had spit on his jacket.

When the responding officer arrived to the scene, Thomas, 48, had slurring speech and “droopy and bloodshot eyes,” though the actor told the officer that he was not suffering from any medical issues. He also claimed that he did not have anything to drink, though he refused a field sobriety test. The documents also note that Thomas was swaying as he spoke with the officer.

Thomas was placed under arrest and a search of his vehicle found a bottle of “fast acting THC” in the driver’s side door.

Thomas was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants. According to the Washington County Oregon Circuit Court clerk, the actor’s attorney pled not guilty on his behalf on Friday to the misdemeanor charge. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Thomas is best known for his portrayal of Elliot in 1982’s E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, though he has held a number of other notable roles since starring in the Steven Spielberg classic. Just two years after starring in E.T., Thomas took on the role of Andrew in Misunderstood, which was followed by portraying Davey Osborne in 1984’s Cloak & Dagger and Cody on 1985’s The Quest.

His other credits include Gangs of New York, Legends of the Fall, Without a Trace, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Gerald’s Game, among many others.

More recently, the actor took on the role of the younger version of Hugh Crain in Netflix’s critically acclaimed horror series The Haunting of Hill House. He is set to return for the anthology series’ second season, Bly Manor, in a yet-to-be named role. The series is set to premiere sometime in 2020.