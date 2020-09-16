Entire 'SNL' Cast Returning for Season 46, Including Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon is making a return to the Saturday Night Live cast! After there was question whether she would come back for another season or not, the actress inked a new deal and fans are thrilled about it. That's not the only exciting thing coming up for Season 46, after being forced to shoot the hilarious weekly show from home since the pandemic struck the United States in mid-March, the cast is returning to studio Oct. 3.

McKinnon's SNL contract ended in May 2020, however, she decided to extend it an additional year according to TVLine. While she's made the decision to continue on with the cast of the popular NBC show, she's also set to star in a limited series about Netflix's popular docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem & Madness. It's currently unclear on whether she'll miss any SNL episodes for the series, but fans are thrilled she's coming back for another season.

In May, viewers questioned whether McKinnon would return. Several popular faces from SNL have moved on to do big film projects, leaving it behind, however, McKinnon has been on the series for eight years, which is longer than most stay. Managing to stay on the popular show while shooting Bombshell and Yesterday, she was hired to star in and executive produce a Hulu mini-series, but since it was announced not much has moved forward on the project.

In March it was announced that the Tiger King spinoff series was in the works and McKinnon was set to play lead character Carole Baskin, Joe Exotics nemesis. Baskin, who is an animal rights activist and owner of Big Cat Rescue in Citrus Park, Florida, she became the target of the murder-for-hire plot in the Netflix true crime series. Exotic might be sitting in prison for that, but there's still question that surrounds Baskin on whether she had something to do with the disappearance of her ex-husband Don Lewis. Exotic has accused her of murdering him, and some viewers agree, while other believe Baskin that Lewis really did disappear.

Baskin is currently on the newest season of Dancing with the Stars. Going into it, she's been all the talk by fans as people are fascinated with her ever since the series made a big impression on Netflix. Saving her dance for last, she also came in last place with the lowest score of the night, but fans feel she'll redeem herself.