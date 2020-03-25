‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett Breaks Social Media Silence Following Firing, in Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jussie Smollett shared a new song with his followers on Instagram on Wednesday, breaking a long social media hiatus. The actor is still awaiting a new trial for his alleged attack back in January of 2019, but in the meantime he is singing through his troubles. Like so many others right now, Smollett is at home, quarantining through the coronavirus pandemic.

Smollett shared a video of himself singing Stevie Wonder’s song “A Place in The Sun.” He sat on a sofa and was apparently playing a small keyboard in front of his camera, just out of frame. He belted the lyrics about “moving on” with clear conviction, possibly referencing his own publicity troubles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Like a long, lonely stream, I keep running towards a dream,” Smollett sang. “Moving on, moving on.”

In the caption, he joked that it was “quarantine day 421,” perhaps referencing the time he has spent out of the public eye. He encouraged his followers to stick to social distancing protocols to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

“Hope y’all are staying safe. Spread love and kindness… not Rona,” he wrote.

Before now, Smollett’s last Instagram post was from June of 2019. It was a video of singer Tasha Worships crooning a capella. Smollett left the comments disabled on that post, but he left his new one open for fans and friends to leave messages for him publicly.

“As always, sending you love,” one wrote.

“EVERY THAN! Love you Juss! Thank you for this. Watched it 7 times,” added another.

“This made me cry. I love you so much boo. Thank you for sharing your light. What a gift you are,” commented a third.

Smollett was embroiled in one of the biggest scandals of 2019 when he was hospitalized on Jan. 29. He claimed that two men in “Make America Great Again” hats had attacked him on a Chicago street late at night, beating him, tying a noose around his neck and screaming racist and homophobic epithets at him.

Smollett’s story was later called into question, with many believing he had faked the attack to raise his public profile. Smollett was charged with filing a false police report, but ultimately the case was dropped, and the public court file was sealed.

Many believed the mysterious story was over until last month, when a new investigation by a special prosecutor was completed. Smollett was indicted again on six new charges, all pertaining to allegedly false police reports. According to a report by TMZ, Smollett pleaded not guilty again.