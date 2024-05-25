Actor Denies Connection to Lewd Video Scandal: Lee Chul Woo Under Heavy Scrutiny

Lee said his family and friends are also 'suffering from years of false information.'

South Korean model turned-actor Lee Chul Woo, who currently has a role on the popular drama Lovely Runner, finds himself under fire due to an incident from his past. Back in 2016, he was on a show called Hitmaker with Jung Joon Young, a key figure in the infamous Burning Sun scandal.

The Burning Sun scandal was a 2019 entertainment and sex scandal in Seoul's Gangnam district, involving several celebrities, Korean idols, and police officials. It began when allegations surfaced of an assault at the upscale Burning Sun nightclub, which then led to investigations into the club's potential involvement in prostitution, drug trafficking, and police corruption.

At the center of the scandal was singer Jung Joon Young, who confessed to secretly filming himself having sex with women without their consent and sharing the illicit videos in chatrooms with acquaintances like Seungri from the K-pop group BigBang.

Due to the recent resurgence of interest from a BBC documentary on Burning Sun, rumors have emerged that Lee Chul Woo was a member of the same lewd group chats as Jung Joon Young. Lee has vehemently denied these claims, stating, per Korea Joongang Daily, "I would like to reiterate that I was not included in the chat room as I had stated through my agency at the time."

While acknowledging his presence in an online chat room with Jung for professional reasons related to Hitmaker, Lee insisted, "We didn't talk about anything private other than what was related to the program, and the chatroom ended after the program was over."

However, according to a follow-up report by SBS Morning Wide, Jung did share inappropriate photos of a flight attendant in that Hitmaker group chat, prompting laughter and sexual conversations from members, which allegedly included Lee Chul Woo.

Though never officially charged, Lee's connection to the explosive Burning Sun scandal has resurfaced, putting him under intense public scrutiny. "It is not just me, but also my family and acquaintances who are suffering from years of false information and malicious comments," Lee lamented, vowing strong legal action against further defamation.

The Burning Sun saga rocked the Korean entertainment industry, sparking widespread protests against the exploitation of women and bringing to light issues of gender inequality, spy-cam crimes, and police corruption. While many faced charges, the complex case has dragged on for years, leaving lasting reputational damage in its wake.