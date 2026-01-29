Emmy Nominee Dies of Lymphoma: Mother Confirms Death of Gabe Lopez

Emmy-nominated musician and songwriter Gabe Lopez, best known for his work on RuPaul’s Drag Race, died Sunday after a “brief but intense” lymphoma battle.

Lopez’s mother, Connie Howard, confirmed the news of his passing on Monday, sharing a statement on her son’s Instagram account. “On Sunday afternoon January 25, 2026 our loving, kind, talented, hilarious Gabe lost his brief but intense battle with lymphoma,” Howard wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, according to the Mayo Clinic, and can affect lymph nodes, blood, bone marrow, spleen, and other tissues throughout the body.

“We the family are heartbroken to lose our deeply loved Gabe and cannot imagine life without his joy and laughter, his generous love and sincere kindness,” Howard continued, adding, “Gabe has so many wonderful people in his life. This is a deeply felt loss for all of us but Gabe would want everyone to cherish the good memories and hold him forever in our hearts.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race production company World of Wonder honored Lopez on social media after news of his passing was announced.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Gabe Lopez,” the statement read. “Gabe was a unique combination of musical brilliance, kindness and sharp wit. His impact — through RuPaul’s Drag Race & beyond — is immeasurable. We mourn a great talent and a greater friend. His melodies play on in all of us.”

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Gabe Lopez. Gabe was a unique combination of musical brilliance, kindness and sharp wit. His impact—through RuPaul’s Drag Race & beyond—is immeasurable.



We mourn a great talent and a greater friend. His melodies play on in all of us. pic.twitter.com/h80QlHgwWF — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) January 26, 2026

Countless Drag Race queens mourned Lopez’s passing in the comment section of Howard’s announcement, including Trixie Mattel, Pandora Boxx, and Derrick Barry.

Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren also sent her condolences, writing, “Oh no this is horrible and heartbreaking shocking news. Sending love to You.” Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb commented, “This is just devastating. I’m so so sorry to hear. I loved working with him and just visiting and hanging out,” as singer and actress Vanessa Williams added, “Oh no!!!! So sorry to hear about this tragic news. My heart goes out to Connie and the entire family.”

Lopez received an Emmy nomination for his work mixing sound on the 2023 RuPaul’s Drag Race episode “Wigloose: The Rusical!”, which parodied the classic Kevin Bacon film Footloose with a drag-themed musical.

Lopez also produced and wrote for Belinda Carlisle, New Kids on the Block, James Brown, The Go-Go’s, Twice, Krayzie Bone, Shinee, Super Junior, Tae Yang, and Charice.