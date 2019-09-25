Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Mathers Marks First Day of Fall With Flowery Photo

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott Mathers recently took to Instagram to mark the first day of Fall with a flowery photo. In the image, Mathers is holding a bouquet of sunflowers, while sitting on a concrete block with her feet propped up on a wagon. In the caption, she wished her followers a “happy first day of fall,” and added some leaf emojis.

Many of her followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “Fall is the doorway to winter and im not down with that!”

Another fan wrote, “It’s already fall… jeebah leebah,” then asked, “You like the pumpkin pies?”

“Your parents are so lucky to have a daughter like u. U are always so classy and kind,” someone else said.

“This is really an adorable photo of you! Happy fall!” one another user exclaimed, with a final person joking, “First day of fall was 80 degrees in the North East. The future looks bright lol.”

Mathers is a 23-year-old student at Michigan State University, per Insider, but spent her formative years in the guardianship of her famous “Rap God” father.

Then award-winning musician has often times included his daughter in his songs throughout the years, but on his album Revival, he dedicated the song “Castle” to her, which was written in the form of a letter to Mathers.

“I said your name but always tried to hide your face,” he rapped in the track. “This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you but damn. I never knew it’d be like this. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. You ain’t asked for none of this s—. Now you’re being punished? Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public.”

Many have wondered if Mathers would follow in her famous father’s footsteps, but she has stated that she currently has no plans for getting into the music business.

Additionally, Mathers has stated that she and her father have a very good relationship, saying, “Of course, we are very close,” when asked by the Daily Mail.

