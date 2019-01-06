Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Works out to Nicki Minaj After Dating Speculation

Hailie Mathers, the daughter of Eminem, is turning heads with her latest workout playlist.

Mathers, 23, shared a series of workout videos to her Instagram Story on Friday. The clips are simple and show Mathers in a grey workout ensemble, white shoes and a white hat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While there is not much going on in the videos themselves, the young model’s choice of music is interesting. She overlays tracks from Nicki Minaj, who Enimem was rumored to be involved with in 2018.

Mathers works out to four songs from Minaj’s 2018 album Queen: “Hard White,” “Chun-Li,” “Barbie Dreams” and “Good Form.”

She then shifts over to Minaj’s 2014 LP The Pinkprint to listen to “Want Some More” and the Beyoncé collaboration, “Feeling Myself.”

The speculation of a relationship between Mathers’ dad and Minaj began after Minaj released her song “Big Bank” in May 2018. There is a line that references the “Lose Yourself” rapper and a possible romantic encounter.

“Told em’ I met Slim Shady, bagged a Em / Once he go black, he’ll be back again,” Minaj rapped.

After that song was released, a fan asked Minaj if they were really dating and she replied “yes.” However, sources close to the pair confirmed the relationship was a joke between the two rappers. Despite this, the duo kept playing up the charade to their fans. Eminem brought up the relationship to a concert crowd in Boston with ecstatic results.

“Boston, how many of you want me to date Nicki Minaj?” he said. “Well, god dammit, me too. Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later, we’ll talk about it.”

Minaj replied to the moment on social media, writing, “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”

Eminem doubled down on the rumors at a New York show, saying, “I know she’s gonna see this. Nicki! Let’s do this! I’m gonna tell you something about Nicki that she don’t even know. We go together.”

That was just about the end of the pair’s flirtation, but they did collaborate on one of Minaj’s songs, “Majesty.”

Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for MTV