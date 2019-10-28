Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Asks Where All Her Followers Are From and Gets a Flood of Answers

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, the 23-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, appears to be loving the fall weather in Michigan. She took to Instagram last week to share a photo of herself leaning against a fence in front of a picturesque landscape.

“don’t mind me- just enjoying my hot apple cider & the beautiful michigan fall foliage!!⁣” she captioned the photo, in which she posed in leggings, a button down shirt, vest and a pair of boots. She then asked her 1.7 million followers about the weather where they live. “i want to know where you are from! are you experiencing fall right now too?!”

The post racked up thousands of responses.

“Salt Lake City and yes getting a lot colder and leaves are changing around the mountains very beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“I’m from Sydney Australia and it’s spring here for us,” another said.

“New York, so our winters are basically as brutal as Detroit,” another said, referencing Mathers’ hometown. “soon it’s going to be below zero and I don’t know how we are going to survive.”

Mathers frequently engages with her followers. Over the weekend, she invited them to help plan her Halloween costume. “Happy friday everyone!! I hope you have a spooky weekend,” she captioned a photo of herself. “If you’re going to any Halloween festivities comment what you’re being PLEASE! I need some inspo.”

She’s well known to fans of Eminem, who has included her in lyrics of his hit songs since the star of his career.

“[Hailie] has been my main, like source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born and I didn’t have a career, I didn’t have money, I didn’t have place a to live,” Eminem said in a radio interview with Sway in 2018. “So I think that really kicked me in the ass harder than anything was knowing that, and like, how I’m gonna raise her and like gave me that motivation. She’s always the driving force for me to like stay busy, stay focused and always been my number one reason for fear of failure.”

“I can’t fail, I can’t fail, because if I do, then… I can’t be a failure. I can’t have her grow up and not be able to say her dad succeeded…” he added. “Truth is, she’s all I got in this world, like really. If anything ended tomorrow, she’s all that I have.”