Emily Ratajkowski Shows off Sparkling New Engagement Ring She Got 4 Months After Wedding

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard are doing things a little backwards. Four months after getting married, the 27-year-old supermodel finally has her engagement ring!

On Wednesday, Ratajkowski shared a rare photo on Instagram where she is wearing clothes, and flashed a giant ring with two stones.

She only included a sparkling star emoji in the caption. She shared more close-ups of the ring, but did not include any caption with the other photos. One photo showed a smiling Bear-McClard in the background.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, Ratajkowski said Bear-McClard did not have an engagement ring when he proposed. Instead, he took the paper clip from the restaurant bill and made a ring out of it.

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn’t have a ring, so I was like mmm, nah,” Ratajkowski said. “And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

Then when it came to making their wedding bands, they went in an even more one-of-a-kind route. They tracked down an Israeli jewellery designer and made them with a blowtorch.

“We came into his studio after hours and we like actually hammered them out, the whole thing, used a little blow torch,” she told Fallon, notes PEOPLE. “They were supposed to be temporary rings but now I’m very attached and I really don’t want to get rid of it. And I just feel like, making it yourself, could you be more personal?”

Ratajkowski’s wedding was a surprise event. They got married at New York City Hall, with Instagram star The Fat Jewish and Ratajkowski’s pug as the only witnesses. The Gone Girl actress announced the wedding on Instagram by sharing a photo of the happy couple, with “I got married today” written across it.

For her wedding outfit, Ratajkowski wore a yellow Zara pantsuit, with a black hat and veil. She told Fallon the idea was to try to bring as little attention to herself at City Hall as possible.

“I guess I didn’t really know what I always wanted to do which is why I wore a mustard yellow suit and a black hat, which was all part of my plan to not be noticed,” she explained to the comedian. “Everyone wore suits or sweatsuits and my husband is good friends with The Fat Jew — The Fat Jewish on Instagram — they went to high school together, they grew up together. And he wore a white jumpsuit, like sweatsuit, so I was thinking that he would be the decoy.”

In April, Ratajkowski also sparked rumors she was pregnant by sharing a photo with the caption “bearing fruit.” She later said she is not pregnant.

Ratajkowski was recently seen in Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty and In Darkness with Natalie Dormer.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty