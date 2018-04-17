Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns With Debut Bikini Snap

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, recently stunned her fans with a debut bikini snap on Instagram.

In a caption on her Hawaii vacation post, Keough wrote, "Three days on the Big Island then back to work."

She later added an update about how there has "been excessive flooding from Hanalei to Ha'ena in Kauai," and she encouraged her followers to donate to a GoFundMe link she included.

Many of her Instagram followers commented on the post, with one complimenting her "super cute bikini," and another gushing, You look amazing and gorgeous!!!"

As was previously mentioned, 28-year-old Keough is the granddaughter of Rock music icon Elvis Presley. Her mother is Lisa Marie Presley and her father is musician Danny Keough.

Her rich musical heritage doesn't end there, as she once called the King of Pop Michael Jackson her stepfather. "I loved him," she recently admitted in a Vanity Fair interview about the late singer.

She also spoke about Jackson's lavish home, Neverland Ranch, describing it by saying, "There were toys everywhere, animals everywhere, kids everywhere. It was like being at Disneyland all day."

While her childhood was anything but ordinary, Keough explained that she had a very fulfilling family life. "They were very open to the idea of me doing whatever I wanted to do," she said. "I was one of those kids who thought I could be the president of England when I grew up if I wanted to. Then I started acting and realized life is hard and people are mean. And there's no president of England and I'm not British."

These days, Keough has grown into a very accomplished actor. She is probably most recognized for her work with director Steven Soderbergh.

She appeared in a small role in Magic Mike with Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer, Olivia Munn, Joe Manganiello, and Matthew McConaughey, and then later in a starring role alongside Tatum, Adam Driver, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Hilary Swank, and Daniel Craig in Logan Lucky.

Keough also starred in the first season of the Starz drama The Girlfriend Experience, which Soderbergh executive produced.

In addition to her work with Soderbergh, Keough has also starred in such films as The Runaways, Mad Max: Fury Road and It Comes at Night. She can currently be seen in the HBO TV film Paterno, which stars stars Al Pacino as former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno. The movie is about Paternbo's "career leading up to his dismissal following the university's child sex abuse scandal in 2011."