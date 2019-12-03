Elton John Launches into NSFW Rant at Security During Australian Concert

Sir Elton John launched into an expletive-ridden rant against security guards after they attempted remove a woman from his show in Perth, Australia. In video shared to social media, the 72-year-old singer could be heard yelling into the microphone during his Sunday, Dec. 1 stop at Perth’s HBF Park Stadium, part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and the second of two Perth concerts.

“Hey, you two security guards with the girls, F– off. Bring her back here immediately,” the singer is heard saying the video as the crowd erupts in cheers. “Come on you c–s. Morons, you both are, morons. You don’t treat girls like that. Leave her alone you turds.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I apologise for the ‘c-word’, I just hate people being assaulted, especially women by security guards. I have a pet hate of security guards anyway,” John then said.

John’s outburst drew mixed reactions on social media, with some applauding his decision to speak up while others believed that it “spoiled the atmosphere” of the show.

“We were not shocked at all. We all applauded Elton calling out overly aggressive behaviour by two men towards a female,” one concert goer reacted to the incident.

“Not good enough really for someone of his standing,” another person tweeted. “There has to be a line drawn somewhere.”

“Three cheers foe Elton John for calling out two security guards for mishandling a female now that’s a reel (sic) gentlemen,” another wrote.

Among those in the crowd at the time was Today Perth presenter Louise Momber, who told the Sydney Morning Herald that John was “angry” and chose to speak on “something he’s really passionate about.”

“He was so angry. He said he can’t stand violence against women and had to say something. He sang the next song and then immediately apologised for his rant – but said it’s something he’s really passionate about,” she said. “It was certainly a side of Sir Elton I’d never seen before. One of the biggest music stars in the world – and he took on Perth security guards.”

It is unclear why security was attempting to remove the woman, though a VenuesWest spokesperson later told reporters that the men had “acted appropriately.”

“Under the circumstances, the security team acted appropriately and we (VenuesWest and security) worked together with Elton’s team to ensure that the event was safe and successful for the artist and the patrons,” the spokesperson said.

John is currently on the fourth leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Kicking off in September 2018, the tour is scheduled to conclude with three nights at London’s O2 Arena in December 2020.