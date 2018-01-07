‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Slams Woody Allen, Calls Him a ‘Fool’

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo slammed her colleagues who work with director Woody Allen, calling him a “fool” in a Friday night Twitter storm that continued well into Saturday.

Pompeo tweeted a link to a HelloGiggles report on Richard Morgan’s The Washington Post piece about reading Allen’s archives on Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morgan wrote that he found scripts that are obsessed with an older man pining for a younger girl. “His 56-box archive is filled with misogynist and lecherous musings,” Morgan wrote.

“I haven’t gone through his personal journals and I knew that… shocked the people that work with this man [ambition] is kind,” Pompeo wrote.

I haven’t gone through his personal journals and I knew that… shocked the people that work with this man #ambition is kind https://t.co/HHVQwnxiXF — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018

That was just the start of Pompeo’s tweets. She continued to interact with her followers, including one who said it was wrong to separate the artist from the art.

“You know what I call that?? Ducking predators and chasing trophies…it’s WEAK [AS F—],” Pompeo replied.

You know what I call that?? Ducking predators and chasing trophies…it’s WEAK AF https://t.co/H74knLv4B1 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018

Pompeo also said Allen “married his daughter…people see what they want to see or don’t…Kind of hard not to see who this fool is.” Pompeo is referring to Allen’s wife, Soon Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of Allen’s ex-girlfriend Mia Farrow. Previn told TIME back in 1992 that she didn’t consider Allen as a father figure.

I don’t call it a mistake… he married his daughter…people see what they want to see or don’t…Kind of hard not to see who this fool is https://t.co/g5dh8qjJBj — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018

Farrow and Allen split in 1992 after she found nude photos of Previn at Allen’s apartment. They were shown in court when Farrow and Allen fought over custody of adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow and sons Moses and Ronan. Dylan has accused Allen of sexual abuse, which Allen has denied.

Dylan Farrow replied to Pompeo, thanking her for speaking out.

Ellen, thank you. — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 6, 2018

Pompeo continued to criticize Allen, calling him a “fool” who has never put a person of color in his films.

And while we’re on the subject & I’m fired up has this fool ever put one poc in any of his movies ever? — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018

I wouldn’t know because I don’t watch that bougie shit — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018

What about Hispanic or Asian actors? Or are asians only for him to molest? You know me when I get started — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018

On Saturday, Pompeo quickly returned to Twitter, where she also complained about the different reactions to Bill Cosby’s sex scandal and Harvey Weinstein’s.

“A whole group of black women accused Bill Cosby of horrendous crimes..there was no hashtags no movement,” the actress wrote. “It took a bunch of famous white women to accuse a monster of monstrous acts for people to wake up…that is called [racism].”

A whole group of black women accused Bill Cosby of horrendous crimes..there was no hashtags no movement — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 6, 2018