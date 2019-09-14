Ellen DeGeneres Says She Dated One of Brad Pitt’s Ex-Girlfriends

Ellen DeGeneres has been married to wife Portia DeRossi for over 10 years, but the talk show host opened up about one of her past relationships during Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance as a guest on the show, trying to blend in with the audience before he arrived on stage. During their conversation, the pair discussed their first meeting, with DeGeneres sharing that she had dated one of Pitt’s past girlfriends.

“Do you remember where we met?” the host asked, to which Pitt replied, “I remember Melissa Etheridge’s pool party [in the ’90s], where I think you were hitting on my girlfriend.”

“Was I hitting on your girlfriend, really?” DeGeneres questioned.

“I think so, I was flattered!” Pitt said. DeGeneres replied, “I since then have dated another one of your girlfriends.”

“We’ll talk about it later,” she added, with Pitt agreeing, “After the show.”

DeGeneres could have been kidding, but we’ll likely never know for sure. In 2008, the comedian married DeRossi and the couple recently celebrated 11 years of marriage in August.

“Happy anniversary, Portia. 11 years. My favorite number with my favorite person,” she captioned a photo from their wedding.

Pitt married Angelina Jolie in 2014 and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. The actor was also previously married to Jennifer Aniston, and before that couple wed in 2000 and divorced in 2005, after which Pitt began dating Jolie. Before his marriage to Aniston, Pitt dated several well-known stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Thandie Newton, Christina Applegate, Robin Givens, Jill Schoelen, Geena Davis, E.G. Daily and Juliette Lewis.

The actor opened up about those early years of fame while speaking to the New York Times, revealing that he “bonged” himself “into oblivion.”

“In the ’90s, all that attention really threw me,” the 55-year-old said. “It was really uncomfortable for me, the cacophony of expectations and judgments. I really became a bit of a hermit and just bonged myself into oblivion.”

Eventually, he was able to learn to tune out the outside noise.

“Those dubious thoughts, the mind chatter, the rat in the skull — that’s comedy,” he said. “It’s just ridiculous that we would beat ourselves up that way. It doesn’t matter. I spent too much of life wrestling with those thoughts, or being tethered to those thoughts, or caged by those thoughts.”

