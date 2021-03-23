Ellen DeGeneres Gives Update on Wife Portia de Rossi Following Hospitalization

✖

Ellen DeGeneres is sharing an update on wife Portia de Rossi after the Arrested Development actress was rushed to the hospital Friday, where she underwent an emergency appendectomy. DeGeneres recalled the scary moment in their household during a clip of Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show obtained by Entertainment Tonight and revealed that de Ross is doing well recovering at home.

"Anybody else have to rush their wife to the emergency room for an appendectomy? Anybody? No? Just me? OK," DeGeneres began her monologue, revealing that de Rossi was initially not feeling well around 8 p.m. Friday. Going to bed early, DeGeneres said she soon found her wife "on the floor on all fours" in pain.

"So I rush her to the ER, and we're driving and she's in so much pain, and I'm worried about her, and I don't know what's wrong with her, because as you know, I grew up Christian Science, so my best guess was a demon," DeGeneres joked. "So anyway, they gave her a CT scan and I didn't know what that was."

De Rossi was admitted to the hospital, but due to COVID-19 safety protocols, DeGeneres was sent home. A call from the doctors the next morning clued her in on the fact that de Rossi would have to undergo an appendectomy. While the actress was in "a lot of pain" after surgery, DeGeneres said she is "feeling much better now," having been released to recover at home late yesterday. "Not all of her," the comedian quipped. "She left her appendix at the hospital."

DeGeneres and de Rossi wed in 2008, and the talk show host revealed to PEOPLE in February that it was her wife she leaned on to get her through a difficult summer, in which accusations of a toxic workplace environment swirled around her show. "It broke my heart; I couldn't have gone through everything I went through without her," DeGeneres said at the time. "It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective."

"We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first," she added of the unexpected results of the scandal on her marriage. "By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her."