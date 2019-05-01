Ellen DeGeneres Fans Weigh in on ‘New’ Hairdo After Hair Coloring Goes Wrong

Ellen DeGeneres recently debuted a “new” hairdo after a hair coloring session went wrong, and now fans of the daytime personality are weighing in.

The TV host showed off the new look for the first time earlier this week, which sees her sporting a shorter, blonder style.

Following the big reveal, many of her fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the look.

Maybe it’s just me but I think she looks lovely. She has a great sense of humor about it and I am sure it wasn’t that bad. All in all I love her new style and I hope it goes better next time around for her. I still can’t believe they tried to charge her for the damage it caused🙂 — Lavender Moon (@TriciaC67106619) May 1, 2019

“I like it, looks great,” one fan said, while another joked, “Shave it off, and start again!”

“Ellen you look so beautiful in your new hair..it looks great,” someone else commented.

Omg! Just imagine what she said to that original colourist — Ronny Tidy – Mrs. Happily married (@RonnyBlair) May 1, 2019

DeGeneres shared the story of what happened on her show, saying, “You may have noticed my hair is a little bit blonder today than usual and a little bit shorter than usual and that’s because I had my hair done over the weekend. And by over the weekend I mean, the entire weekend.”

She then explained that it all “started with the same sentence all bad hair stories start with: ‘I tried a new person.’ ” After hours of work, she said, the final product was “not good.”

“It was like orange and pink and purple, I had the pride flag on my head,” DeGeneres quipped. “It was kind of greenish ashy, so you couldn’t tell where my skin stopped and the hair started.”

“Not only was it a weird color, it was damaged … my hair was falling out,” she stated. “I would touch my head and my hair was falling out. My hair was so embarrassed, it didn’t want anything to do with my head and said, ‘I’m getting out of here.’ “

Her wife Portia de Rossi also thought “it was horrible,” but initially tried to argue that it wasn’t too bad.

DeGeneres said that didn’t want to become “that lady who wears hats,” so she went to a different stylist to get her hair fixed.

“I can’t touch it, I’m not allowed to wash it. Today I should be fine if I don’t sneeze or blink,” she finally joked.