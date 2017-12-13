Ellen DeGeneres Forced From Home by California Wildfires: ‘We Just Had to Get Out’

With a series of wildfires sweeping through Southern California, thousands of people have been displaced as they evacuate their homes to escape the blaze, including a host of stars who live in the Los Angeles area.

One of those stars was Ellen DeGeneres, who spoke with Extra‘s Mario Lopez on the set of her talk show about the impact the fire had on her family and the threat to the Montecito, California, home she shares with wife Portia de Rossi.

“Our house…it’s there right now, but no one can get in to check on it,” she told Lopez. “We basically just had to get out and leave the gates open for the fire trucks and we’re right in it…we’re right there.”

DeGeneres had tweeted on Dec. 10 that her house was under threat of being burned and had to evacuate her pets.

She added that the blaze has forced her to reconsider her holiday plans, joking that she’d be heading to Lopez’s house.

“I was planning on going up to my home in Montecito but I don’t think we’re going to be going there, so what are you doing?” DeGeneres asked him. “I’m gonna come over, I think.”

Lopez told her, “You’re always welcome at Casa Lopez. God forbid anything happens, come with us.”

DeGeneres responded, “Yeah, I’ll be in town… We’ll just… we’ll just lay low and just, you know, be grateful for having our pets with us and Portia’s horses are evacuated and we’re hoping to get them someplace soon and it’s, you know, it takes something like this to just remember, you know, just how fragile life is, and how you should never take anything for granted… I’ll be counting my blessings for Christmas.”

