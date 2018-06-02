Elizabeth Hurley Glistens in Teeny Blue Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley posted another bikini shot on Instagram Wednesday, showing off her age-defying body during a trip to the Maldives.

The photo shows the 52-year-old British actress walking up steps from the water, looking straight at the camera. She is wearing a teeny blue bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line.

The bikini in the photo should look familiar, since Hurley has posted photos of herself wearing it several times. It is called the “Olivia Bikini,” which you can get in aqua or marine colors for $175.

Hurley’s Instagram page has been a venue for her to promote the swimwear line. Many of the photos are even taken by her son, 16-year-old Damian Hurley.

“[Damian] definitely takes some, but I do have other friends that I can torture for some too,” Hurley revealed in a Sun interview earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Grazia, Hurley said she wished she had more children.

“What would have made more difference in my life is if I’d had more than one child. I was one of three, a big sister and a little brother to squabble with and to love. Damian doesn’t have that,” Hurley told the magazine. “They’re very different, single children, more insular but very at ease with themselves, very self-possessed, focused.”

Hurley also hinted that she is dating someone, but declined to say who.

“I’m not saying anything because it wouldn’t be fair,” she said. “I’ve made a vow, unless I’m engaged to somebody, I don’t talk about anybody, sorry, I know that’s boring.”

She also said Damian is not horrified by her famous selfies, despite what the tabloids say. In fact, Damian is supportive of his mother’s swimwear business because he knows Hurley is making more money with bikinis than from acting.

“My son is incredibly supportive of me and my beachwear business and of me as an actor and the breadwinner of our family of two,” Hurley said. “I often show them to him before I post them because he’s youth, he knows what people like. In fact, when he was little he used to try and persuade me to wear long couture dresses to parents’ evening, instead of my Uggs and tracksuit. No, he loved the glamour!”

Hurley also stars on E! Network’s The Royals, which finished up its fourth season last month. The future of the series is unknown, since creator Mark Schwahn was fired in December due to sexual harassment allegations.

Photo credit: Instagram/Elizabeth Hurley