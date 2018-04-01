Elizabeth Hurley Spends Easter With Recovering Nephew

This Easter, Elizabeth Hurley is counting her blessings and showing her gratitude for family.

The Austin Powers actor took to social media April 1 to celebrate Easter Sunday with her family, including nephew, Miles, who is still recovering from a brutal stabbing last month in London.

Thanking God today that my nephew Miles is with us for Easter today. His wound is still oozing blood but he’s alive & we’re thankful. The knifemen who stabbed him are still roaming around London. Perhaps around your loved ones. Happy Easter xx pic.twitter.com/uIF7sZ2KyW — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) April 1, 2018

“Thanking God today that my nephew Miles is with us for Easter today,” she wrote on Twitter. “His wound is still oozing blood but he’s alive & we’re thankful. The knifemen who stabbed him are still roaming around London. Perhaps around your loved ones. Happy Easter xx.”

This isn’t the first image of Miles shared to social media by Hurley since his attack. The 52-year-old took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to share snapshots of Miles accompanying her and son, Damian Hurley while dining out in London.

Hurley has been sharing updates about Miles since the brutal gang stabbing in south-west London. Shortly after the attack, she took to Instagram to share with fans and followers how he was doing as she had rushed back to the U.K. to be with him.

“My 21 year old nephew [Miles Hurley] was brutally attacked by four men in London on Thursday night,” Hurley wrote March 10 after first breaking her silence regarding the attack. “He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood. A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”

A week later, Hurley provided another update, writing, “Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew [Miles] was viciously stabbed last week. His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering.”

She went on to say her sister, Kate Curran was looking after him and was receiving updates.

“We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me,” she wrote.