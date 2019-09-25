Nicole Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s Ex, Breaks Silence on Kissing Married Director Antoine Fuqua

Nicole Murphy, Eddie Murphy‘s ex, was photographed kissing film director Antoine Fuqua earlier this year, and now the model has broken her silence on the situation. Fuqua is married to actress Lela Rochon, and has been for 20 years, which is what made the moment so shocking for many of those who saw the photos. This week, Murphy sat down with Wendy Williams, on the TV host’s talk show, and addressed the kiss.

“It was a frozen-in-time thing. Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologized for,” she said, adding how Fuqua gave her a “different impression” of the nature/state of his relationship to Rochon, and warned other women to be cautious because “this could happen to you.”

Notably, after the incident, a statement was released on behalf of Murphy, reading, “Antoine and I [are] friends. We ran into each other while we both were in Europe. Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired.”

“It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway (sic) inappropriately with a married man,” the statement added. “I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

However, Murphy says that she “did not put out that statement,” telling Williams, “I did not release that statement, Wendy.”

Many of those who saw Murphy’s appearance on The Wendy Williams Show have since taken to social media to comment their thoughts on the matter, and it appears as if many do not believe that she is as innocent as she says.

“So I’m gonna get back to work but lemme just say that I can sum up my thoughts about Nicole Murphy‘s appearance on Wendy in just one word… Nope,” one person tweeted.

Nicole Murphy on Wendy Williams talking about kissing that lady’s husband was a mistake bitch you 50 something years old that ain’t no damn mistake you know better pic.twitter.com/ect6q1Lfvm — Nia (@NiaNCarey) September 25, 2019

“[Nicole Murphy] is on [The Wendy Williams Show] show LYING her a— off. Talking about she wanted to clear things up but she is talking in circles ok. She KNOWINGLY kissed that married man!” someone else exclaimed.

At this time, neither Rochon nor Fuqua appear to have commented on the situation.

