‘Dynasty’ Star Dead at 98: RIP to Betty Harford

Actress Betty Harford has died. She was 98.

Harford, best known for her roles on The Paper Chase and Dynasty, passed away earlier this month in Santa Barbara according to a quote from her friend Wendy Mitchell in a Facebook comment and a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

She was very prolific in her TV roles, beginning her career in the 1950s and acting on-screen all the way into the 90s.

Her most famous roles were as Ms. Nottingham in the legal drama The Paper Chase, which ran for one season on CBS in 1978 and then three more on Showtime in 1983, and her role as cook Hilda Gunnerson in all eight seasons of ABC’s 1980s night-time soap Dynasty and its reunion series in 1991.

She also starred or guest starred in episodes of Gunsmoke, The Twilight Zone, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Dr. Kildare, The Big Valley, The Name of the Game, Private Detective, Richard Diamond, Fireside Theatre, and Spartacus.

In the film world, she appeared in the 1959 drama The Wild and the Innocent opposite Sandra Dee and played the older sister of the title character in Robert Mulligan’s 1965 film Inside Daisy Clover.

She was first married to Oliver Andrews, a sculptor who died in a scuba-diving accident in 1978. Later, she remarried to actor Sándor Naszódy, who died at 81 years old in 1996. Afterwards, she was never married again.

She is survived by her son Chris from her first marriage.