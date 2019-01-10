‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals She’s Considering Adoption

As if two television hosting gigs on the Dancing With the Stars and The Talk wasn’t enough, Carrie Ann Inaba is looking to welcome a new member to her family.

The choreographer and television personality recently opened up about her desire to expand her family in the new year, adding she is considering adoption.

“I would love to be a mom,” Inaba told PEOPLE in a new interview. “I do still consider adopting. I have considered fostering to adopt.”

The possibility of being a mom might be exciting, but Inaba did say she felt “nervous” about being a single mother.

“As a single woman in her 50s, I want to make sure that I will have the energy and that it’s fair to the child,” she explained.

“I saw the movie Instant Family and I’m probably going to take one of those [foster parenting] classes. It’s on my list!” She added.

With many professional responsibilities and the possibility of a child in the near future, Inaba told the outlet that her dating priorities are taking a break.

“This is the longest I’ve ever been single,” said Inaba, who split from fiancé Robb Derringer in 2017 after a nine-month engagement. “I’ve always gone from relationship to relationship.”

She added in reflection, “Maybe I was afraid of being single. But I realized that I have to go right towards what scares me the most.”

During the interview, Inaba also admitted that after the end of another engagement — she also broke up with fiancee Jesse Sloan in 2012 after a year-long engagement — she took time to reflect.

“Sometimes people look at me sadly, like, ‘You poor thing,’ but it’s not that way at all,” she said. “I was engaged to wonderful men. They just weren’t right for me.”

She adds, however, that she’s “the happiest I’ve ever been.”

“I’m really just focused on myself. And it’s like a peace I’ve never known before,” she said.

Inaba’s professional life is busier than ever, since the host was tapped to replace Julie Chen on the CBS talk show The Talk. Chen left the reality series after her husband, Leslie Moonves, was ousted after multiple allegations of sexual assault.

The Dancing With the Stars judge previously revealed the sweet gift Chen sent her after news broke of her replacement.

She sent me flowers,” Inaba told the outlet. “She was one of the first people to send me flowers and I just have so much love in my heart for her. She’s a strong woman, and I know she’s going through a lot, and I just send her all my love. I am so grateful for her.”

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.