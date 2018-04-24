Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Mocked for Birth Announcement

Most of social media was delighted for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Monday afternoon when he announced he was a dad for the third time over. The wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his newest daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, shortly after she was born. But some poked fun at the emotional post, saying the skin-to-skin photo looked like Johnson himself had given birth to the tiny baby girl.

What kills me is he took over the bed like HE gave birth lmao https://t.co/lTlHTsu93r — Nah, You Good. (@uglynewyork) April 23, 2018

Bruh with his shirt off smh — hologram tupac for the playstation (@slimshrugga) April 23, 2018

“What kills me is that he took over the bed like HE gave birth lmao,” one person wrote Tuesday in a tweet that has since gone viral.

“Bruh with his shirt off [shaking my head],” another person echoed.

Others responded that the moment was an important bonding opportunity for both Johnson and Tiana.

In the photo, Tiana rests against her dad’s bare chest while he sits in a hospital bed, hence the cracks that he delivered the baby himself.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” Johnson wrote Monday after his girlfriend Lauren Hashian delivered their second child together. He shares 16-year-old daughter Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

“Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama [Lauren Hashian] labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” he wrote.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Hashian] and all mamas and women out there,” Johnson wrote.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star continued by encouraging dads to “watch your child being born,” calling it a “life changer.”

“Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless,” he wrote.

“And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life,” he wrote. “Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.”

“Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck,” he concluded his post.

