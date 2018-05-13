See Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Epic Mother’s Day Tribute to Girlfriend

Numerous celebrities took to social media on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day with their mothers and significant others. But very few of the posts were as heartfelt as the one Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dedicated to his partner, Lauren Hashian.

The Hollywood action star posted a photo of Hashian holding their two daughters, Jasmine, 2, and newborn Tiana.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Mother’s Day to my main squeeze [Lauren Hashian], holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia — both our daughter’s middle names are in honor of their great grandmothers, Lia and Giavanna,” Johnson wrote.

The Rampage actor then went into how much Hashian does for her children every day, and how much he appreciates her.

“I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis,” Johnson wrote. “Here’s a fun small recap: Having a two and half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7. Managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy. The ‘Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob’ (just like daddy;) with Baby Tia. Managing multiple family properties. Managing an ever growing staff of family employees across the country. Picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule. All while continuing to build an amazing career as a music and song writer/producer.”

Johnson concluded his lengthy post by calling himself “one big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky [son of a b—].”

“And here’s the best part and the thing I’m most proud of… Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet,” Johnson continued. “People tell me all time after they spend time with her, ‘Lauren’s the nicest person I have ever met’. I always say, ‘Yes she is and being nice runs in our family… and so does kicking ass, so don’t ever get on her bad side’ [Laugh out loud].”

The couple have been together since 2008. Hashian gave birth to Tiana back on April 17.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Lauren] and all mamas and women out there,” Johnson wrote in a post announcing Tiana’s birth, holding her close to his chest.

Photo: Instagram/@LaurenHashianOfficial