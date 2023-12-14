Shawn Johnson East Welcomes Baby No. 3

Shawn Johnson East is officially a mom of three. The retired Olympic gymnast welcomed her third baby with husband Andrew East, the couple said in their FamilyMade newsletter on Thursday. The baby was born via cesarean section on Tuesday, Dec. 12. They will reveal the name and gender of the baby in a few days after they spend time with the new arrival.

"Our baby is healthy and that's all we can ask for!" Shawn Johnson East said in a statement, per PEOPLE. "Recovery is always a process and I've learned to be really patient with my body. Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in. The third time around feels so surreal because even though we've done this twice before, there's still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time,"

East continued: "It really never gets old. You spend your whole pregnancy wondering how you could possibly love another baby just as much as your first two and then in an instant your heart expands and basically triples in size, it's incredible. Being a mom is truly my favorite thing."

In July, East, 31, announced her pregnancy to her third child. She and her husband are parents to Jett James, 2, and Drew Hazel, 4. In 2021, East spoke to PopCulture.com about what she's learned from being a mother to two young children.

"I think the number one lesson I learned with my daughter was that every parent parents every child differently," East said to PopCulture. "So to all the mom shamers and the opinions and the controversial topics of this way is right, and this way is wrong, you can throw it all out the window because whatever decision you make for your child is what's best for your child. As a new parent, it can be really overwhelming because you can be consumed by this idea that I'm going to mess it up for my kid. I really don't think you can. If you truly love your child, and you're just trying to do what's right for them, you can't mess it up."