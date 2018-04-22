Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Responds to Fan’s Sweet Promposal

Dwayne Johnson loves his fans.

The Rampage star took to Instagram to respond to a sweet proposal from fan Katie Kelzenberg, a senior at Stillwater Area High School in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota.

“SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom,” his caption read. “Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special.”

“I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie… everything is on Uncle DJ,” he added.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Johnson also taped a special message for Kelzenberg and her high school that played across the school’s intercom system, sharing video of Katie’s reaction as she heard his message at school on Twitter.

“I’ll take happy tears all day. Here’s the vid from this morning of me surprising [Katie Kelzenberg] over the school’s intercom. Her reaction when I say her name is priceless,” he tweeted.

The actor later added on Twitter that he had been texting with Katie and, while he cannot make it to the prom, his goal “was to still make her Queen of her high school.”

Johnson has been busy promoting his latest movie Rampage, and recently announced Jumanji 3 will happen as they are “working on the sequel right now.”

One franchise Johnson is not likely to remain involved with, however, is the Fast and the Furious films.

According to JoBlo, Johnson was recently quoted as saying, “Vin [Diesel] and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movie-making and collaborating.”

“It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not,” he continued. “But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have. [laughs] Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

Johnson’s comment is likely not what fans want to hear, but is also not entirely surprising either, considering he and Diesel had a reportedly heated feud on the set of the last film, Fate of the Furious.

The tension between them is rumored to have gotten so bad that they hated even filming scenes together, and Johnson set the rumors aflame by posting on social media about unprofessional “candy a—es” on the set of the film.