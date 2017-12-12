Dwayne Johnson’s Girlfriend Debuts Baby Bump in Red-Carpet Style

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian lit up the red carpet hours after announcing they’re expecting their second child.

The couple stepped out on Monday for the Los Angeles premiere of Johnson’s upcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

As they posed and smiled, the actor kept his hands nestled around Hashian’s waist while the singer/songwriter cradled her baby bump.

The mom-to-be donned a form-fitting red velvet dress to flaunt her growing belly, but the gown also showed her flirty, sexy side with a thigh-high slit. Johnson complemented her by suiting up in maroon, accented with a blue tie.

The couple of more than a decade hit the carpet just hours after announcing the baby news — and gender — on Instagram with the help of their nearly 2-year-old daughter Jasmine.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement — IT’S A GIRL,” Johnson surprised fans. The news was accompanied by a photo of the toddler sitting in front of a Christmas tree with a sign that read “It’s a Girl! Can’t wait to be a big sister! And finally be the boss!”

“[Lauren] and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” he continued in the caption. “Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

He added hashtags #itsagirl, #gratefulman and #tequilatime.

Johnson and Hashian’s second daughter will be his third child — and third daughter. The former WWE star is also father to 16-year-old Simone Garcia Johnson, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Despite ending their marriage in 2007, Garcia continues to manage Dwayne’s career and she and Simone were also in attendance at the Jumanji screening. Garcia also served as a producer on the upcoming sequel.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters December 20.

Photo Credit: Getty / Albert L. Ortega